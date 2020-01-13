Marie Metz

SARASOTA, Fla. — Marie Louise Metz, 90, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020, beside her loved ones.
Marie was born in Defiance, Ohio, to Henry and Nellie Funk.
A private service will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery.
Marie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Donald E. Metz; brother, Paul Peterson; sisters, Gertrude Wolverton, Helen Beardsley and Betty Babinger; and great-grandchildren, Miranda Dever and Isabella Beardsley.
She is survived by her daughters, Pamela Beardsley and Renee (David) Henrichs; grandchildren, Gayla Braley, Don (Sunnie) Beardsley, Brandon (Christen) Henrichs and Ashlee Henrichs; seven great-grandchildren and one-great-grandchild.
Handling arrangements was Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home, Palms Memorial Park, Sarasota, Fla.
