NAPOLEON — Marie Emma Eberle, 93, Napoleon, Ohio, passed away July 10, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Hospice Inpatient Center.
Marie was born July 12, 1926, in Freedom Township, Henry County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Henry H. and Martha (Engelke) Bischoff. She married Elson Eberle Jr. on July 26, 1947.
Marie was active in the Mayflower Circle at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Holgate and Gerken Hurd American Legion Auxiliary in Florida. She later was a member of Bert G. Taylor American Legion Auxiliary and VFW Auxiliary in Napoleon. She was a homemaker and farmer’s wife.
Surviving are four daughters, Diane (Robert) Morgan of Marion, Ohio, Janice (Mark) Crock of Mason, Ohio, Elaine (Richard) Wehnes of Jefferson City, Missouri, and Suzanne (Ronald) Meyer, Defiance, Ohio. Surviving also are seven grandchildren, Jonathan (Iwona Sadowska) Crock of Washington, D.C., Benjamin Crock of Pasco, Washington, Scott (Laura) Wehnes of St. Louis, Missouri, Eric (Jamie) Wehnes of Jefferson City, Missouri, Derek (Heidi) Meyer of Perrysburg, Ohio, Amy (Brandon) Sturges of St. Peter, Missouri, and Trey Meyer (Allie Greiwe), Columbus, Ohio; five great-grandchildren, George Elson Wehnes, Elias Chad Meyer, Nora Ann Meyer, Alexander David Sturges and Sawyer Eberle Wehnes.
Marie also is survived by brothers, Henry (Frances) Bischoff and Vernon (Lois) Bischoff; sisters, Wilma Keller and Margaret Meyer; sisters-in-law, Sharon Bischoff and Lois Bischoff, all of the Napoleon area. She also is survived by numerous nephews and nieces and their spouses and offspring.
She also was preceded in death by her husband, Elson Eberle Jr. in November 2000; her grandsons, Chad Rockwell Meyer in May 2010 and Noah Michael Wehnes in November 2016; brothers, Alfred (and his wife, Margaret), Clarence Bischoff, Herbert Bischoff and Ervin Bischoff; brothers-in-law, Floyd Keller, Maurice Meyer and Norman Meyer; and sister-in-law, Mary (Eberle) Hoellrich (and her husband, Lowell).
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 2 p.m. at St. John’s United Church of Christ, Holgate, with visitation from noon-2 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Face coverings will be required and social distancing will be observed.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. John’s United Church of Christ. Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
