Defiance — Marie C. Burill, 98, of Defiance, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, at SKLD Care Center in Defiance, Ohio.
She was born on April 16, 1922, to the late Frank and Cathrine (Zachrich) Ort in Defiance, Ohio. Marie was the Valedictorian at Ayersville High School Class of 1940. In 1951, she married Rolland Burill, who preceded her in death in 2007. Marie was a faithful member of United Church of Christ in New Bavaria, Ohio. She was a devoted wife, and she loved to travel, especially to Florida.
Marie is survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Glen, Charles, Forest and Harland Ort.
Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Ed Briggeman officiating. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to ELARA Hospice of Defiance. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.