Defiance — Marie C. Burill, 98, of Defiance, passed away on Monday, March 22, 2021, at SKLD Care Center in Defiance, Ohio.

She was born on April 16, 1922, to the late Frank and Cathrine (Zachrich) Ort in Defiance, Ohio. Marie was the Valedictorian at Ayersville High School Class of 1940. In 1951, she married Rolland Burill, who preceded her in death in 2007. Marie was a faithful member of United Church of Christ in New Bavaria, Ohio. She was a devoted wife, and she loved to travel, especially to Florida.

Marie is survived by several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Glen, Charles, Forest and Harland Ort.

Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Ed Briggeman officiating. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery.

Memorials are suggested to ELARA Hospice of Defiance. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marie Burill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries