Marie "Bonnie" Davies, 61, Defiance, passed away November 6, 2020, at the Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio.
She was born December 12, 1958, to William and Florence (Corley) Jones at Philadelphia, Pa. Marie worked as a retired teacher working in the Virginia Beach and Philadelphia areas. On December 15, 2001, she married William H. Davies III, who survives in Defiance. She was a volunteer at the Friends of Feline Rescue Center in Defiance.
Marie is survived by her loving spouse, William; two sisters, Mary Beth (Bill) Jones-Back of Vancouver, Wash., and Barbara (Ruben) Jones-Torres of Philadelphia, Pa.; and a nephew, Bill Torres of Kinnelon, N.J.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Beverly Nicoletti.
Services will be held at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to the Friends of Feline Rescue Center of Defiance, SCAT of Virginia, and Kolony Kats in Philadelphia, Pa. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
