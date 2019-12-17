Marian Weber

Marian A. Weber, 86, Defiance, passed away Tuesday morning, December 17, 2019, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born August 9, 1933, to Harry and Mildred (Morris) Bates in Defiance, Ohio. On December 29, 1952, she married Patrick Weber, who preceded her in death on October 15, 2014.
Marian was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance. She was also a member of Elks Lodge 147. Marian was a legal secretary at Weaner, Hutchinson, Zimmerman and Bacon Law Office, and a secretary at Defiance Memorials. Marian loved to travel to Florida and Hilton Head Island, S.C.
Marian is survived by her son, Steve (Jessie) Weber of Defiance; three granddaughters, Sarah (James) March-Burns, Alyssa Kelm and Brittney Kelm; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick Weber; a stillborn son; daughters, Theresa Weber and Amy Scheurich; one brother; and three sisters.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at Schaffer Funeral Home, with Deacon Jeff Mayer officiating.
Memorials are suggested to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
