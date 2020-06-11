Marian K. Hammer, 96, Defiance, peacefully passed away on Wednesday evening, June 10, 2020, at Kingsbury Place in Defiance.
She was born January 24, 1924, to the late Roy and Georgia (Ashton) Davis in Defiance, Ohio. She was a 1942 graduate of Ayersville High School. Marian worked for several years at Defiance Memorials. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and she excelled in shorthand.
Marian leaves behind several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sons, Carroll Hammer Jr. and Douglas Hammer; three sisters, Georgia Clark, Helen Hohenberger and Leah Hohenberger; and three brothers, Stanton, Harold and Emerson Davis.
There will be no visitation or services. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.