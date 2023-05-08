Marian Fintel

HAMLER — Marian Jean Fintel, 84, of Hamler, Ohio, passed away Saturday night, May 6, 2023, at Vancrest Health Care Center of Holgate.
Marian was born on August 20, 1938, in Wauseon, Ohio, to the late Paul and Elvira (Buchop) Badenhop. She graduated from Wauseon High School in 1956. She was a bookkeeper at the former Main Office Supply, Napoleon and she retired as a bus aide for the former Hope School.
On November 15, 1959, she married Laurence Fintel and he preceded her in death on October 31, 2011. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Deshler and she was very active in the Hamler community. She contributed countless hours at the Warren L. McIntire American Legion Auxiliary, Hamler Summerfest, Patrick Henry Athletic Boosters and the Luminary 7 of Hamler. She was always willing to volunteer and alongside her husband, they enjoyed participating in all the community events.
Over the years she enjoyed collecting Longaberger Baskets and Precious Moments figurines. Her children will remember her for her constant love and support and the admiration she had for her grandchildren. She loved the next generation of her family and enjoyed taking them on annual trips to the Henry County Fair.
She is survived by her children, Lanna Walters, Dean (Dawn) Fintel, Daryl (Jennifer) Fintel, nine grandchildren, Jordyn Hein, Nick Walters (Madison Yarger), Eric Walters (Kylie Brandner), Caitlyn Callahan (Chase Metzger), Kara (J.D.) Douglas, Karli Callahan (Colin Burns), Kayla (Mitch) Leonard, Mason Fintel (Tiffani Risner) and Trista Fintel, five great-grandchildren, Easton Hein, Liam Hein, Emerson Leonard, Cameron Leonard, Peyton Leonard, five brothers, twin brother, Carlan (Lois) Badenhop, Ralph (Brenda) Badenhop, Wayne Badenhop, Glenn (Kay) Badenhop, James "Jim" (Bonnie) Badenhop.
She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Lynn.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday at St. John Lutheran Church, Deshler with Rev. James Wenger officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery and a luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. on Wednesday at Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler and from 10-11 a.m., Thursday prior to the services at the church.
The family suggests memorials to St. John Lutheran Church or Vancrest Health Care Center, Holgate. Messages and memories can be left at www.feehanrodenbergerfuneralhome.com.
