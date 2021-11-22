Maria Leal

Bluffton — Maria Elena Leal, 71, of Bluffton, formerly of Defiance, died 12:55 p.m., Friday, November 19, 2021, at her residence.
She was born June 8, 1950 in Elsa, Texas, to the late Estevan and Anna (Rosa) Gonzalez. On January 29, 1968, she married Reynaldo "Ray" Leal Jr. and he survives.
Other survivors include five children: Hector Leal, Michelle (Kevin) McKinley, Cynthia Leal and David Leal all of Defiance and Sara (Angela) Leal of Bluffton; 20 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and five siblings: Maria Bishop of St. George, Utah, Elia "Ellie" Alvarado of Hamler, Edna (Arturo) Lomeli of Leipsic, Lisa (Dennis) Nagy of Maumee, and Rebecca (Bryan Yoxthimer) Dunbar of Findlay.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Estevan Gonzalez Jr. and a brother-in-law, Phil Alvarado.
Maria worked as an industrial seamstress with R&B Fabrications. She enjoyed Shipshewana and was an avid collector of Betty Boop. She especially loved family reunions in Texas and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will begin at 1 p.m., Friday, November 26, 2021, at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Leipsic. Burial will follow at a later date. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday.
Memorial donations may be made to Hancock County Hospice.
Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
