PAULDING — Mari-Beth Ringler, 69, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
She was born January 6, 1950, in Defiance, Ohio, daughter of the late Edward and Helen (Musselman) Thomas. On December 28, 1968, she married Edward P. Ringler, who survives. She was employed by Paulding County Hospital as an LPN for 34 years, retiring in 2002.
She also is survived by her sons, Jon (Denice) Ringler of Paulding, James (Amanda) Ringler of Payne, Thomas (Melissa) of Cecil, and Cory (April) Ringler, Paulding; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
She also was preceded in death by a son, Lynn Allen Ringler; and a sister, Brenda Thomas.
Private services were held.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
