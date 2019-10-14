Funeral services for Margarita Garcia were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at St. John Catholic Church, with Father Eric Mueller officiating. Music was provided by Veronica Champa. Burial followed in Riverside Cemetery. Pallbearers were John Mark Perez, Alex Garcia, Abel Flores, Enrique Garcia, Daniel Garcia, Gabriel Garcia, J.J. DeLeon, and Matthew Deming. Arrangements were entrusted to Schaffer Funeral Home.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.