Funeral services for Margarita Garcia were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at St. John Catholic Church, with Father Eric Mueller officiating. Music was provided by Veronica Champa. Burial followed in Riverside Cemetery. Pallbearers were John Mark Perez, Alex Garcia, Abel Flores, Enrique Garcia, Daniel Garcia, Gabriel Garcia, J.J. DeLeon, and Matthew Deming. Arrangements were entrusted to Schaffer Funeral Home.

Load entries