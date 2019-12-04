NEW BAVARIA — Margaret Wenzinger, 98, New Bavaria, died at 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.
She was born June 13, 1921, in Pleasant Township, Henry County, to the late Agnes Reber (Giesige) Swary and Bertrum Giesige. On June 14, 1939, Margaret married Carl S. Wenzinger, who preceded her in death on June 18, 2004.
She is survived by seven children, Ronald C. (Arlene) Wenzinger of New Bavaria, Gerald L. (Dolores) Wenzinger of New Bavaria, Father George E. Wenzinger of Perrysburg, Jan Wenzinger (Richard) Curschman of Libertyville, Ill., Linda L. (Ronald) Helton of Sand Lake, Mich., Beverly J. (Kevin) Cordes of Napoleon, and Kenneth E. (Dawn) Wenzinger of Westerville; 26 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren, 10 great-great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild on the way.
Margaret also was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard (Inez) Giesige and Clifford (Mary Evelyn) Giesige; stepfather Gilbert Swary; two grandchildren, Matthew Qualman and Amanda Qualman; and a great-grandson, Aaron Lee Wenzinger.
Margaret was a homemaker. She was a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Bavaria, and its Altar Rosary Society, Sacred Heart Catholic Ladies of Columbia and the New Bavaria Women’s Auxiliary Volunteer Fire Department. Margaret enjoyed the company of her family, cooking, playing cards and dominoes, dancing and the family farm.
Funeral mass will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with her son, Father George Wenzinger, officiating. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, New Bavaria. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, and 2-8 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Leipsic.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in New Bavaria or the Community Health Professionals Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. Center. Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.
