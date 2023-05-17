Margaret Melton

DEFIANCE - Margaret Ann Melton, 76, passed away May 17, 2023, at 7:05 a.m. surrounded by her family. She was a cherished wife, devoted mother and nana, beloved teacher, and active community member.

