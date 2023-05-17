Margaret Melton

DEFIANCE - Margaret Ann Melton, 76, passed away May 17, 2023, at 7:05 a.m. surrounded by her family. She was a cherished wife, devoted mother and nana, beloved teacher, and active community member.
Ann was born on April 20, 1947, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of Leonard and Margaret (Lamb) Bauer.
Ann's journey in education began with her attendance at St. John Catholic grade school, followed by her graduation from Defiance High School in 1965. In 1969, she earned a bachelor's degree in education from Bowling Green State University. It was during her high school years that Ann found love and companionship with Terry Melton who she married on September 14, 1968. Their enduring love and partnership brought them joy and strength throughout their lives together.
For 37 years, Ann poured her heart and soul into teaching, shaping the lives of countless students within the Defiance school system. Her commitment to education extended to both kindergarten and fifth grade where she inspired her students to exceed their own expectations. Ann instilled in her students a belief in their own abilities and a passion for success. Her dedication and enthusiasm made her a beloved teacher, and her students flourished under her guidance.
Ann's impact on teaching extended beyond the classroom. She established the "Puttin' on the Hits" program at the middle school, providing a platform for fourth and fifth graders to showcase their talents on stage while fundraising for the annual Camp Palmer trip. Additionally, Ann served as a board member of the Miss Northwest Ohio Scholarship Pageant, dedicating her time and expertise to supporting aspiring young women.
Passionate about both teaching and fitness, Ann shared her love for an active lifestyle as an aerobics and spinning instructor at the Defiance YMCA for over 20 years. She empowered others to prioritize their well-being and embrace the transformative power of exercise.
Ann's deep-rooted faith was a guiding force in her life, and she was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. She served on the stewardship committee and took on the role of co-chair in the recent church renovation campaign, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to her community and her faith.
A devoted advocate for her community, Ann dedicated her time and energy to various causes. She served on the City of Defiance Tree Commission, contributing to the beautification of Defiance. Ann served as chairman of the Defiance Downtown Holiday Decorating committee, where she budgeted, purchased and helped to install decorations that brought joy to all during the festive season. Ann was also a trustee and past president of the Defiance City School Foundation and a proud member of the Women's Giving Circle through the United Way and Defiance Area Foundation.
In recognition of her contributions, Ann received the Chamber of Commerce Quality of Life Award in 2007 and in 2021. She was honored with the Good Citizen Award from the Chamber of Commerce, further acknowledging her dedication and service.
Ann was a loving mother and nana making all occasions together extra special. She very much enjoyed attending her five grandchildren's extra-curricular activities. Ann brought her positive attitude to everything she did and everyone she touched. Ann especially enjoyed her travels to Europe and spending family time at the lake house at Clear Lake, Indiana.
Ann's loving spirit and strength will forever live on in the hearts of her family. She is survived by her devoted husband, Terry Melton, and her children Julie (Ron) Melnyk of Saline, Michigan, and Doug (Yesenia) Melton of Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a proud grandmother to Simon (Jenny) Melton, Nicolas Melton, Isabella Melton, Alexander Melnyk and Adeline Melnyk. Ann also leaves behind her brothers, Alan (Diane) Bauer, Defiance, Jim (Helen) Bauer, Defiance and sister, Jane (Dana) Brechbill, Fort Wayne.
Ann was preceded in death by her father and mother, Leonard and Margaret Bauer, and nephew, Garrit Nixon.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 21, 2023, from 2-8 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, with a vigil service at 2 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Father Dave Cirata officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church or the Defiance Area Foundation for the Ann Melton Teacher Scholarship Fund. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
