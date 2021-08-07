Margaret Ludeker

Farmer — Margaret "Midge" Rae Ludeker, age 67, of Farmer, Ohio, passed away at 9:23 p.m. on Monday, August 2, 2021, at Parkview Heart Institute in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a brief illness.
Midge was a 1971 graduate of Fairview High School, Sherwood, Ohio. She received her bachelor's degree in Education and French at Bowling Green State University and then her master's degree at St. Francis University in Fort Wayne. She was a very dedicated & loving school teacher, employed by the Central Local school system for 35 years, serving at Sherwood Elementary from 1977-91, Farmer Elementary from 1991-2002, and then Fairview Elementary from 2002-12. During her lifetime, Midge touched many young lives, was truly loved by her students and was respected and admired by her professional peers and co-workers.
Midge was a devoted and loving sister, aunt and friend who enjoyed spending time with her family, having coffee with special friends on Wednesday mornings, serving the Lord through her church, going out to eat, drinking tea, sharing her special recipes and delving into her passion of reading good books.
Midge Ludeker was born on October 21, 1953, in Bryan, Ohio, to Delmar William and Marian "Maxine" (Keller) Ludeker. She was a member of Grace Community Church in Bryan, Ohio. She is survived by her sisters, Marilyn Jane Ludeker and Rose Marie Gile, both of Farmer; three sisters-in-law, SusAnn Ludeker, Madeline Ludeker, and Kay Ludeker; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Donald William Ludeker, David Leroy Ludeker, John Franklin Ludeker and infant brother, James Darwin Ludeker.
A celebration of life for Midge Ludeker will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at Grace Community Church, 206 West Bement Street, Bryan, with visiting hours held an hour prior, beginning at 10 a.m.
Due to Midge's passion for reading and the education of young minds, the family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials in the name of Miss Midge Ludeker be given to benefit the Fairview Elementary Library and may be sent to: Miss Midge Ludeker Memorial Fund, c/o Marilyn Ludeker, 04214 Farmer Mark Road, Bryan, OH 43506.
To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
