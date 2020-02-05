BRYAN — Margaret L. Lucas, 71, Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 6:12 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Park View Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she was a patient after a brief illness.
Mrs. Lucas was a graduate of Sunnyside High School in Tucson, Arizona, and had been employed at BCP in Bryan until her retirement. She was a member of Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233 and enjoyed bowling, golf and softball.
Margaret L. Lucas was born February 6, 1948, in Tucson, the daughter of Milton and Mary (Barton) Tinnel. She married William J. Lucas on November 4, 1999, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, and he preceded her in death on February 19, 2019.
Survivors include two daughters, Charlotte R. Waldowski and Teresa Eberly of Bryan; one son, Larry D. Eberly of Defiance, Ohio; six grandchildren, John T. Sheets, Dakota (Reyanna) Sheets, Roselynn Waldowski, Tyler (Bethany) Eberly, Michael (Taylor) Sheets, and Timothy (Brooke) Eberly; five great-grandchildren; and one sister, Mona Kelley, of Westport, Washington.
She also was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Terrence Sheets; and one sister, Mandy Olsen.
In keeping with Margaret’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services at this time.
Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with arrangements. To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.
