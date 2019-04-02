Margaret Hohenberger

LOGANSPORT — Margaret A. Hohenberger, 91, Logansport, passed away Saturday March 30, 2019, in Chase Center, Logansport.
Born on August 10, 1927, in Defiance, Ohio, she was the daughter to the late Lloyd J. and Goldie (Lovejoy) Maag. On May 26, 1946, in Defiance, Ohio, Margaret married James E. Marchand, who preceded in death May 7, 1995. On February 15, 1997, in Defiance, Ohio, she married Bernard L. Hohenberger, who preceded in death April 25, 2012. Margaret was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Defiance, Ohio, and attended Cross-Wind United Methodist Church in Logansport.
Survivors include one daughter, Cindy Hodges, Logansport; two sons, David (Nancy) Marchand, Nashville, Ind., and Richard (Leanne) Marchand, Morgantown, Ind.; nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding her in death were a daughter, Carol Miller; one granddaughter; one great-great-grandson; and a brother, Richard Maag.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. Thursday April 4, 2019, at Gundrum Funeral Home in Logansport, Ind. A private burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance, Ohio.
You may sign the guest book and send online condolences at www.gundrumcares.com.
