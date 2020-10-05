Margaret Grant

CONTINENTAL — Margaret L. Grant, 93, Continental, died at 6 a.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the Meadows of Kalida.
She was born September 6, 1927, in Oakwood, to the late Roy and Beatrice (Ketner) Bidlack. On May 17, 1947, she married Kenneth E. Grant, who preceded her in death on April 18, 1997.
She is survived by two children, Sandra Macvoy of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Ron (Marie) Grant of Kalida; four grandchildren, Jeff (Stephanie) Grant, Jackie Kopp, Kevin (Cheryl) Grant and Nicole (Jeremy) Jones; and 15 great-grandchildren, Alex, Elizabeth, Olivia, Emma, Kenny and Kimberly Grant, Payton, Bella and Braelyn Kopp, and Parker, Riley, Jared, Jordan and Reese Jones.
Margaret was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Continental and the church's United Methodist Women's Group. She had been the owner and operator for 50 years of the Fashionette Beauty Shop, Continental. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and enjoyed being a farmer's wife.
The funeral service for Margaret will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental, with Rev. Charles Schmunk officiating. Burial will follow in Monroe Cemetery, Continental. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service at the funeral home. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are required in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
