Margaret Brown Graham, 90, Defiance, peacefully passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Kingsbury Place in Defiance.
She was born July 28, 1929, to Fred J. and Alyce (Mylet) Brown in Defiance, Ohio. Margaret was a 1947 graduate of Defiance High School, and participated in the newspaper, choir and glee club. She played GAA sports and was president of GAA and Boosters her senior year, and was a member of the National Honor Society. She graduated from Miami (of Ohio) University in 1951, played WAA sports field hockey and basketball, worked on Recensio Yearbook, joined Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority, and was voted Navy Ball Queen her junior year.
On June 12, 1951, she married Lt. J.G. Richard Z. Graham, who preceded her in death on June 1, 2001. Margaret was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Defiance and Kettenring Country Club, and a Defiance Welcome Wagon hostess. She raised her family, while living in many different places before returning to Defiance in 1970 when Richard joined Brown’s Bakery as general manager. Margaret and Richard were fourth-generation owners of Brown’s Bakery. “Peg” enjoyed bowling and playing golf in her adult years.
Margaret will be sadly missed by her daughter, Sharon (William) Bridenbaugh of Defiance; and her two sons, David (Kristine) Graham of West Chester, Ohio, and Michael (Betsy) Graham of Redmond, Wash. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Graham; and her sister, Sharon Brown Bonngard.
Visitation and memorial service for Margaret are yet to be determined, probably after the coronavirus scare is over.
Memorials are suggested to First Presbyterian Church, Elara Caring Hospice, or Alzheimer’s Foundation. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.