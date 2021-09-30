Hamler — Margaret L. Gerken age 96, of Hamler, died early Wednesday morning, September 29, 2021, at Vancrest of Holgate.
She was born September 7, 1925, to Clarence and Helen (Swihart) Leib in Hamler. She graduated from Hamler High School. On October 27, 1984, she married Reinhold F. Gerken. Bet was a member of Hope Lutheran Church, Hamler. She enjoyed gardening, planting flowers and yard work. Granny loved spoiling her grandchildren, especially with her homemade cookies and candy.
She is survived by her step-grandchildren, Steve (Adeline) Gerken, Deshler, Cindy (Jed) Butler, Texas, and Leeann Bockelman, Napoleon; 10 step-great grandchildren; and siblings: Norman "Dwayne" Leib, Joyce Leib, Janice "Paul" Dunn and Shirley (Mike) Byal. Preceding Margaret in death are her husband Reinhold, step-son Dwight Gerken and a brother Merle Leib.
Friends will be received in Hope Lutheran Church, Hamler, on Saturday, October 2, 2021, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. The celebration of her life will be 11:30 a.m. with the Reverend Barb Gibson officiating. Contributions in memory of Bet can be made to Hope Lutheran Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Zachrich Family Funeral Home of Holgate. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
