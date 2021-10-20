Margaret Benecke

Osseo, Mich. — Margaret M. Benecke, 75, of Osseo, Michigan, formerly of Napoleon, Ohio, died peacefully on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at University of Michigan Hospital.
She was born August 15, 1946, in Napoleon, Ohio, to the late Harold and Pauline (Elling) Miller. She graduated from Napoleon High school in 1964 and attended Bowling Green State University. She married Neal Benecke on May 9, 1970, at Luther Memorial Church, Tipton Falls, New Jersey, while he was stationed in the U.S. Army.
Margaret worked for Campbell's Soup Company in purchasing for over 41 years and was a Campbell's Kid mascot for many company events. Margaret, along with her husband are avid supporters of BGSU Athletics, members of the Falcon Club and ticket holders for men's basketball and football for over 45 years. She also enjoyed fountain Coke, gardening, her Bunco nights, family gatherings, trips to visit her children and grandchildren in South Carolina, hosting "Camp Bird Lake" with her nieces and nephews, and five-year anniversary trips back to Luther Memorial Church in Tipton Falls, New Jersey. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, where she was a Sunday school teacher and ladies guild member. She also helped tutor for the church school.
She is survived by her husband, Neal; children, David (Kathy) Benecke of Perrysburg, Ohio, Kristi (Chad) Maguire of Simpsonville, South Carolina, and Doug Benecke of Anderson, South Carolina; grandchildren, Grace and Brandon; Riley, Brady, and Kaitlyn; and Addison and Jacob; and siblings, Alvin (Dorine) Miller, Mary Ann Ranzau, William "Bill" (Jo) Miller, Wilma (Jerry) Wolfe, Lorena (Ervin) Gobrogge, Esther (Rick) Storch, Kenneth (Doris) Miller, and sister-in-law, Joann Miller and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Miller.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 21 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1075 Glenwood Ave., Napoleon, Ohio, where visitation will be held on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. and Thursday one hour prior to the funeral. Interment will he held at Glenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Rogel Cancer Center Lymphoma Program.
Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergergray.com.
