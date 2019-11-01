Marcella Stone

PAYNE — Marcella Slone, 76, Payne, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
Marcella was born in Lackey, Kentucky, on December 26, 1942, a daughter of the late Erma Lee (Jackson) Smith and Oscar Watkins. She cared for residents of Dallas Lamb Nursing Home with great kindness and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Marcella will be sadly missed by her children, Carla (Mike) Wellington and Janie (Gregg) Laukhuf; siblings, Tee (Sharon), Jason and Jodi Watkins; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She also was preceded in death by her husband, William; son, Daniel; and sister, Kimberly Ann Watkins.
Viewing is Monday from 4-7 p.m. at Dooley Funeral home, 05761 Ohio 500, Payne. The service is Tuesday at 10:30 a.m., with viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Dooley Funeral Home, Payne. She will be laid to rest at Wiltsie Cemetery.
Memorials are to Community Health Professionals. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.