Napoleon — Marcella M. Parish, 85, of Napoleon, and formerly of Liberty Center, passed away peacefully at CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.
She was born on March 22, 1936, to Raymond and Daisy (Brown) Armbruster. She earned an A.A. degree at Northwest State Community College. Marcella worked at Campbell Soup Company and was proud to be their first female forklift operator. She also worked at H&R Block as a tax preparer and was owner and operator of Mar-Jo Ceramics.
Marcella loved doing ceramic crafts and playing Bingo. She was an avid reader and would read anything you gave her, except romance novels. She enjoyed listening to old country music and was a fan of Johnny Cash. She was a simple person with a very kind heart. She will be dearly missed.
Marcella is survived by her loving children, Richard Clark, Robert Clark and Daisy (Charles "Al") Radabaugh; nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Gary Armbruster. She is preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Roxanne Potter, and siblings, Raymond and Lawrence Armbruster, Patricia Eichoff and Norma Irene Dickman.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 20, 2021, at Walker-Hoening Mortuary (333 W. Main St.) of Napoleon from 10 a.m.-noon with funeral services following immediately after. She will be laid to rest at Riverview Memory Gardens of Defiance. Memorials in Marcella's memory may be considered to CHP Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center or the Breast Cancer Foundation, Susan G. Koman. Friends are invited to share a memory of Marcella and sign the online guestbook at www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.
