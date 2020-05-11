DELTA — Marcella Badenhop, 89, Delta, Ohio, passed away May 11, 2020.
She was born on January 10, 1931, in Freedom Township, Henry County, Ohio, to Adolph and Anna (Winkelmann) Dammann. She married Marvin Badenhop on April 9, 1950, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Freedom Township.
Marcella was a member of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, where she was involved in the Ladies Aide and LWML. Marcella also was a member of the Ridgeville American Legion Auxiliary and the Napoleon VFW. She loved to play cards, crochet, quilt and embroider. Marcella enjoyed family celebrations, whether it was a birthday, holiday or just her children coming home for angel food cake and homemade ice cream, she was at her best surrounded by her family. One of her proudest moments was celebrating her 70th wedding anniversary with friends and family.
Marcella is survived by her husband, Marvin; children, Patricia (Alan) Rice of Mentor, Keith (Sheila) of Hamler, Ken (Carol) of Fort Wayne, Mary (John) Beck of Archbold, Robert (Margie) of Delta, Richard (Alesa) of Delta, Peg Badenhop of Napoleon, Brenda (Chris) Ohlinger of Berkey; 16 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren (with one on the way); and siblings, Margaret Miller, Delbert (Marion) Dammann, Diana Grim and Donna (Jerry) Drewes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Eugene; granddaughter, Karla; great-granddaughter, Anna; foster brother, William Noske; and brothers-in-law, Wayne Miller and Roger Grim.
Due to the health concerns surrounding COVID-19, services will be private for the family. Interment will take place at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, the Delta Fire Department/EMS or the Fulton County Senior Center. Online messages and condolences may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.