CECIL — Mapha Schaadt, 105, Cecil, died at her residence on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
Mapha Louise Lamb was born August 21, 1914, at home in Latty, to Minnie (Leslie) and Russell Lamb. On November 30, 1939, she married Raymond A. Schaadt, who preceded her in death on August 21, 1976. They settled on the Schaadt Family Homestead in Emerald Township, which is over 100 years old and recognized as a First Families of Paulding County and Century Farm by the Catholic church. She was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church of Junction and the Ladies Altar Rosary Society until it was closed on July 1, 2006.
She is survived by four daughters, Beverly Schaadt of Defiance, Marjorie Mekus Wilhelm of Paulding, Barbara Hancock of Defiance and Marilyn (Robert) Kunesh, Ney; grandchildren, Jeffrey Mekus, Cheryl Mekus Russell, John (Lisa) Hancock, Lillian Hancock Armstrong, Lorinda Hancock Yoder, James Hancock, Lesley Hancock Krouse, Allen Kunesh, Bradley Kunesh and Christopher Kunesh; stepgrandchild, Terry Wilhelm; great-grandchildren, Jeffrey Mekus II, Ceiarra Mekus, Kathryn Hancock, William Hancock, Jacob Armstrong, Wade Armstrong, Sammy Yoder, Evelyn Yoder, Owen Hancock, Josephine Hancock, Ian Hancock, Iiam Krouse, Garrett Krouse, Ashley Kunesh, Haley Kunesh, Mariah Kunesh, Samuel Kunesh and Brittany Thompson; great-stepgrandchildren, Dominique Brown, Andrew Brown, Trent Wilhelm and Troy Wilhelm; great-great-grandchildren, Mia Adkins and Cassidy Jo Adkins; and great-great-stepgrandchildren, Wyatt Wilhelm, Garrett Wilhelm, Reagan Wilhelm, Everett Wilhelm and Devin Brown.
She also was preceded in death by her sisters, Phyllis Hanselman and Harriet Straley; deceased sons-in-laws, Gale Mekus, Justus “Joe” Wilhelm and Ronald Hancock; and deceased great-great-grandchildren, Emily and Nathaniel Hancock.
At 8 years old, she drove a four-horse team with no seat working ground in the fields. While a student, Mapha walked the three to four miles to the Briceton Grade School on Ohio 613 with four to five other kids until eighth grade and then graduated in 1932 from Latty High School. During high school, Mapha played on the basketball team and after graduation she continued to play on the Paulding Town Traveling team until she was expecting her oldest daughter. She was her husband’s right-hand man, helping with all farming responsibilities. They milked a herd of cows, raised hogs, young chickens and laying hens. As a young woman, she worked picking sugar beets on the farm fields and husking corn. Mapha loved working outside on the land and working the ground, seeding and harvesting and seeing the final results. She loved working in her flower gardens and vegetable garden. She loved her John Deere tractors and working with her late husband.
She was a board member of FSA of the government for Emerald Township; Farm Bureau member; 11 years on the Emerald Center Township Election Board, nine years serving as presiding judge. She belonged to the Emerald Center Bunco Club, participated in several state and national corn husking contests, winning 1st, 2nd and 3rd place at state level and 3rd, 4th and 5th at national level. Mapha contributed to agriculture as a daughter, wife and mother since 1921. She was recognized in September of 2014 by Ohio State University Extension office for 100 years in agriculture in Paulding County at the National Farm Review Show in London, Ohio, receiving a proclamation from State Representative Tony Burkley and U.S. House Representative Robert Latta for this. Her favorite saying was “Always wake up with a good attitude.”
Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 25, at Divine Mercy Catholic Parish, Paulding, with Rev. Jacob Gordon officiating. She will be laid to rest in Junction St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Auglaize Township. Visitation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday, January 24, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, with a rosary service at 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations made to Marysdale/St. Isadora Masses, Paulding County Sharing and Caring Food Pantry, John Paulding Historical Society or a charity of the donor’s choice.
