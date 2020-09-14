Malcolm Acocks

FINDLAY — Malcolm Eugene Acocks, 100, passed away September 13, 2020, in Findlay.
Gene was born December 12, 1919, in Bloomdale, Ohio, to James and Della Meade Acocks. He was a 1937 graduate of Bloomdale High School. Prior to graduation he worked in the late 1920s and early 1930s in his father’s oil field. Gene graduated in 1941 from BGSU where he was active in band, orchestra and ran track. He also obtained his private pilot’s license from Findlay College.
Gene began his teaching career in September 1941 at Bloomdale H.S. He married his high school sweetheart, Helen Jane Easley, on November 2, 1941. Then in January 1942, he was drafted into the Army Air Corps. He was chosen from 2,000 cadets to become a pilot instructor in Selma, Alabama. Gene left service in 1946 as a 1st lieutenant and went back to teaching English at Bloomdale High School and coaching football and basketball. During this time he was also the village clerk of Bloomdale, president of Local Commercial Club, Sunday school president, taught young people how to play chess, head of the Pastoral Relations Committee, representative of the church at annual conference and Sunday school superintendent.
Gene earned his master’s degree from BGSU in 1954 and was named superintendent of Bloomdale Schools. He also took over the duties of clerk and treasurer. In 1957, Bloomdale Schools consolidated with Portage, Cygnet and Wayne to form Elmwood Schools and Gene was named its first superintendent. A new high school was built during this time. He taught an aviation course and organized a Civil Air Patrol Squadron, attaining the rank of major.
Gene left Elmwood in 1962 for the superintendent job at Willard, Ohio, where he oversaw a new junior high being built. In 1969, Gene moved to Port Clinton, Ohio, as superintendent until 1975. In 1975, he was hired as Hancock County superintendent. In his first year, he visited every classroom in each of the county’s seven schools. Gene retired in 1984 after 43 years in education.
Gene and Helen spent their winter months in Winterhaven, Florida, for many years. Helen passed away in August 2001 after almost 60 years of marriage.
In addition to his parents and wife, Gene was preceded in death by his brothers, Lamar and Raymond.
Gene is survived by his three sons, Jeffrey (Theresa) of Perrysburg, Ohio, Marc of Fremont, Ohio, and Larry (JoEllen), Defiance, Ohio; a grandson, Patrick (Sara), Columbus, Ohio; granddaughter, Megan McCarthy, North Carolina; and great-granddaughters, Lauren and Emily Acocks, Columbus.
Gene was an avid golfer, who enjoyed his outings with his three sons. Having always led a purpose-filled life, he prided himself on visiting those who were homebound or in nursing homes, sometimes making more than 20 visits a week. Gene knew God was first in his life, was an active member of his church and read his Bible daily. His church was a great comfort and the location of his joyous 100th birthday celebration in December 2019.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Weaver Cemetery, Bloom Township (Wood County), with Pastor Matthew Blau officiating. The family welcomes the use of masks and social distancing at the grave.
In lieu of flowers, Gene had requested memorials be given to Bloomdale Methodist Church, Salem Cass United Methodist Scholarship Fund in the name of Helen Acocks, or the Findlay City Mission. Online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.
