Madonna DeVeaux, 96, Defiance, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
She was born August 4, 1924, to the late John and Stella (Boff) Weber in Defiance, Ohio. She was a 1942 graduate of Defiance High School. Madonna was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church, where she volunteered to help with funeral dinners, was a member of the Noodle Club, and helped clean the sacristy. She worked at Dinner Bell Foods over 26 years until her retirement. Madonna was a faithful woman who was committed to her family and will be missed by many.
Madonna is survived by her daughter, Diane Nilson of Fort Wayne, Ind.; her sons, Frank (Marta) DeVeaux of Springfield, Mich., John (Diana) DeVeaux and Michael (Kay) DeVeaux, all of Defiance. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and her brother, John “Tyke” (Marge) Weber.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Clara Louis Froelich; her brother, Albert Weber; one grandchild; and one great-grandchild.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance, with Father John Stites officiating. Masks and social distancing are required at the service. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to CHP Defiance Area Hospice or St. Mary Catholic Church. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
