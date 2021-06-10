Madonna Conley

Defiance — Madonna Lee Conley, 84, of Defiance, passed away peacefully with family by her side on June 7, 2021.
She was born on August 9, 1936, in Bladen, Nebraska, to the late Charles and Geneva Armstrong (Humes). Madonna was a 1954 graduate of Defiance High School and worked for the Campbell's Soup Company for 17 years. In her free time, she enjoyed crocheting and singing. She also loved going out to eat with family and friends. Madonna could be described as a genuine "people person", always meeting and talking to new people.
In earlier years, Madonna was known to be a proud band Mom, having all of her children in the Defiance High School Marching Band of Class. She will be remembered most for how she always made birthdays so special for her children. Madonna is survived by her children, John Conley of Defiance, Ohio, Rebecca (Richard) Metz of Defiance, Ohio, Jane (Michael) Hines of Senoia, Georgia, Amy Wright of Defiance, Ohio, and Ronald Conley of Defiance, Ohio; sister, Patsy McDowell of Defiance, Ohio; grandchildren, Tiffany, John, Mathew, Kristy, Andrea, Katie, Lindsay, Megan, and Logan, as well as 20 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Raymond, Kennith, Rex, Gary, and Mack Armstrong; sister, Ruby Keller; grandson, Joshua Branham; father to her children, John Conley, and special friend, Frank Schwab.
Visitation will be 11 a.m., Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Faith Baptist Church, 14102 OH-111, Defiance, OH 43512. Funeral services will follow at noon, also at the church, with Pastor Don Litchfield officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery, Defiance, Ohio. Flowers may be delivered to the church on Thursday from 9-11 a.m. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with final expenses or to the church. For additional information and to view Madonna's online obituary, please visit www.churchfuneralsdirect.com.
