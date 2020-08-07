Madonna Brenner

STRYKER — Madonna Anna Brenner, 95, Stryker, Ohio, passed away August 7, 2020, at the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a chiropractic assistant at the Williams Clinic.
Madonna was born March 8, 1925, in Defiance County, born to the late Edward and Irene (Batt) Schindler. She was a Ney graduate of 1943. On June 5, 1946, she married Lawrence “Larry” Brenner, who preceded her in death in 2017. Madonna was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Bryan, Ohio. She was a former member of the Stryker Gardening Club, and loved flowers of all shapes, sizes and colors. She was known for her black raspberries and sharing them. She was also known for her redbud trees and sharing new saplings.
Surviving Madonna are her daughter, Linda (Raymond) Hertel of Antwerp; daughter, Mary (James) Burns of Maumee; and grandchildren, Troy Everhart, Chad (Debra) Everhart, Catherine Burns, Sean Burns, Marybeth Burns and Maggie Burns. She also is survived by her great-grandchildren, Jaden Everhart, Gavin Everhart and Carson Everhart; sisters, Marybelle Timbrook, Janice Neiling and Jean Ewers; brother, Cletus Schindler; and sister-in-law, Patsy Schindler.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Larry; son, William “Bill” Brenner; sister, Bernadette Sheets; brothers, Richard, Francis and Robert Schindler; and infant sister, Armella.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. A funeral mass will be offered at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Bryan with Father Andrew Wellmann officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center or St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Madonna’s memory. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker, Ohio, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.