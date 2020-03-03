Madgie Nally, 85, Defiance, passed peacefully on March 2, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at Mercy Heath St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.
She was born in Gill, West Virginia, on October 9, 1934, to the late John “Sherman” and Perlina (Lambert) Rakes.
She enjoyed crafting and crocheting and in her early years was an expert squirrel hunter. She looked forward to daily phone conversations with her sister-in-law, Virgie Rakes.
In addition to her parents, Madge was preceded in death by her first husband, Ewell Lambert; her son, Verlon Lambert; sisters, Mamie Mullins and Geraldine Rakes; brothers, Frank Rakes, Vernon Rakes, Bub Rakes and Bethel Rakes; and a stepgrandson, David Young.
She is survived by her husband, Clifford Nally of Defiance; and her son, Ernie (Tina) Lambert of Cloverdale; her brother, Ernie (Trudy) Rakes, and sister-in-law, Virgie Rakes, both of Defiance; her beloved grandchildren, Ben Lambert and Megan Lambert, who brought her such joy. Also surviving are five stepchildren, Gregory (JoAnne) Nally of North Royalton, Karen (Daniel) Young of Holgate, Kenneth (Mary) Nally of Defiance, Steven (Roxanne) Nally of Westerville, and Jacqueline (Gregory) Howard of Lancaster; 12 stepgrandchildren; 18 great-stepgrandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins that rounded out Madge’s life.
The family wishes to thank the caring team at Mercy Health St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima, for their support of both Madge and the family.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood. Burial will follow at Prairie Chapel Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 2-8 p.m. Thursday and noon Friday until the time of the service.
Memorial donations may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.