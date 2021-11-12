Lynn Speiser

Napoleon — Lynn A. Speiser, 65, of Napoleon, earned her angel wings in the company of her family on November 12, 2021.
She was born in Cincinnati on November 8, 1956, to Jerome E. and Mary Jo (Schneider) Gruber. On November 28, 1981, she married Timothy E. Speiser at St. Augustine Catholic Church.
Lynn graduated from McNicholas Catholic High School and Bowling Green State University with a degree in accounting. Lynn's first job was with Penrod, George & Co, where she earned her certified public accountant certificate. Lynn then worked at Napoleon Warehouse and recently, after 20 years, retired as the Business Manager at Northwest State Community College. Lynn served 8 years on the Henry County Hospital Board, was a member of the Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants and was involved with St. Augustine Catholic School and Church.
Lynn loved to cook, sew, garden and spend time with her grandchildren. She quickly learned how to can and freeze produce from their large garden. Lynn also enjoyed spending time at their Clear Lake home with her family. During the holidays, Lynn gathered her daughters and grandchildren to bake and frost dozens of cookies and special treats. Her specialty was making the Christmas coffeecake, following a recipe handed down from her grandmother. In December 1991, Lynn and her two sisters-in-law, Beverly and Grace Speiser, began making cheeseballs for the St. Augustine Christmas House and are popularly known as the "Cheeseball Queens." To this day, the tradition continues.
Lynn is survived by her husband, Tim; parents, Jerry and Mary Jo; children Emily (Nick) Nemire, Daniel (Sarah) Speiser, both of Napoleon, and Christina (Craig) Minges of Okeana, Ohio; grandchildren, Rylan, Grayden, Kellen, and Marin Nemire, Charlotte and Ava Speiser, Rozalynn, Carter and Eliza Minges; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be held at St. Augustine Church at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. Memorial contributions can be made in her honor to Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice, St. Augustine Catholic School, or a charity of the donor's choice.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.rodenbergergray.com.
