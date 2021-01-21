Lynn Shively

Hamler — Lynn A. "Rass" Shively, 84, of Hamler passed on at 11:16 p.m. Monday, January 18, 2021 at Bridge Hospice at Wood County Hospital, Bowling Green, Ohio. He was born on November 10, 1936 in Henry County to the late Ray B. and Hulda (Roller) Shively.
Survivors include his nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his six brothers: Joe (Grace), William (Esther), Bernard (Norita), Albert, Neil, and John Shively.
Lynn worked at Metal Forge in Deshler for several years. He was also a lifelong farmer. Lynn was very generous to his family and enjoyed raising animals. He had a very big heart, loved his nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will begin at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, January 21, 2021 at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic with Pastor James Erven officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Ridge Cemetery, Leipsic with military rites by the Leipsic American Legion and VFW. In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at LOVE-HEITMEYER FUNERAL HOME, Leipsic. Masks will be required upon entering the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Bridge Hospice or a charity of the donors choice.
Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com
