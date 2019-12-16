Lynn R. Roehrig, 81, Defiance, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019, at St. Rita's Hospital in Lima, Ohio.
He was born August 22, 1938, to Olin and Veronica (Cupp) Roehrig in Defiance, Ohio. On April 18, 1960, he married Josephine Martinez, who survives. Lynn was a member of member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Defiance, and the K of C. He worked at Dinner Bell Foods as a meat cutter and also had worked at Sauder Woodworking, Archbold, Ohio. Lynn was a former baseball coach for Defiance Baseball Association, and the founder of the soccer leagues in Defiance. He was a devoted family man and will be missed by many.
Lynn is survived by his loving spouse of 59 years, Josephine Roehrig of Defiance; three sons, Olin M. (Tina Dotson) Roehrig of Defiance, Christopher (Kristen) Roehrig of Sydney, Australia, and Brett (Gloria) Roehrig of Gaylord, Mich.; three daughters, Tara (David) Kaufman, Dawn (Jon) Davis, and Corrine (Bradley) Kunesh, all of Defiance; 19 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren; and five brothers, John Roehrig, Paul (Marlene) Roehrig, Donald Roehrig, Wayne Roehrig and Denny (Judy) Roehrig, all of Defiance, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Lia Joy Roehrig; a brother, Clarence Roehrig; and two sisters, Joyce Shock and June Hoffman.
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Defiance, with Father Randy Giesige officiating. Burial will follow the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the St. Mary's Catholic Church Food Pantry. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
