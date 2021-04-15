Defiance — Lynn Keller, 74, of Defiance, passed away on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at CHP Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.
Lynn was born on December 15, 1946, in Defiance, Ohio, to William and Valera (Schatz) Keller. After graduating from Defiance High School in 1964, he pursued a degree in Mathematics Education at Defiance College, graduating in 1970. He received his master's degree from St. Francis University in Fort Wayne, Indiana, in 1975. Lynn proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1966-1968. Lynn served his country in the Vietnam War.
After graduation he taught 7th and 8th grade math at Defiance Junior High for 28 years.
On June 19, 1971, he married Sharon Yekisa at St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance, Ohio. Lynn and Sharon went on to have two children, Lisa and Jason.
After Lynn retired from teaching, he worked in the private sector for 15 years, the last 10 as a route salesman for Frito-Lay. As a member of St. John Lutheran Church, he served on many boards. The one that started sister church, Christ Our Savior Lutheran, was his proudest. He was a life member of VFW Post 3360 in Defiance. He also volunteered at The American Red Cross and Friends of the Defiance Public Library as president of Art in the Park. He was a big DHS and OSU sports fan. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his family and nurturing his grandchildren to be the best they could be.
Lynn was preceded in death by his parents William and Valera Keller, his brother Dennis Keller and brother-in-law Roger Yekisa. He is survived by his wife of 49 years Sharon Keller, his children Lisa (Matthew) Streuer of Morrow, Ohio, and Jason (Stacie) Keller of Liberty Township, Ohio, and his beloved grandchildren Jakob, Collin and Madelyn Streuer and Ethan and Mason Keller.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church, with Rev. Kurt Mews officiating. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery, with graveside military honors accorded by VFW Post 3360.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. John Lutheran Church, JDRF Southwest Ohio, or to The American Cancer Society. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
