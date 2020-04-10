SYLVANIA — Lynn Albert Colwell, 84, died peacefully at his home in Sylvania, Ohio, on March 20, 2020, following a bout with cancer.
Born July 19, 1935, in Toledo, Ohio, Lynn was the son of Clester Albert Colwell and Isabelle Susan Colwell.
Lynn was preceded in death by his parents; his younger sister, Isabelle (Colwell) Hall; and his wife of 62 years, Carolyn (Churchill) Colwell.
He is survived by his daughter, Mary (Colwell) McGowan (spouse, John); his son, Robert Lynn Colwell (spouse, Lynn); three grandchildren, (Carolyn McGowan (spouse, Casey Castenir), Nicholas Colwell and Christopher Colwell); and many cousins in the Defiance area.
To comply with Ohio’s COVID-19 rules, a small private funeral with immediate family was held on March 26. Interment was at Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, Ohio (Section 6).
