HAVILAND — Lynette A. Boroff, 56, Haviland, died Saturday, August 10, 2019.
She was born April 21, 1963, in Lima, Ohio, the daughter of the late Charles and Elouise (Rodman) Albright. On December 19, 1991, she married Jack L. Boroff, who survives.
She also is survived by two brothers, Kevin Albright, Paulding, and Chuck Albright, Lima; and two nieces, Christine and Heather; and a nephew, Michael.
A sister, Tina Albright, also preceded her in death.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 17, at Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding. She will be laid to rest in Blue Creek Cemetery, Haviland. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of services on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio State Cancer Institute or the family in care of Jack Boroff. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.