Lynda Roberts

DEFIANCE — On March 4, 2023, Lynda C. (Williamson) Roberts, also known as LooLoo, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, in Toledo, Ohio, at the age of 73, surrounded by her loved ones.
Lynda was born on March 16, 1949, in Defiance, Ohio, to John G. Williamson Sr. and Catherine M. (Burns) Williamson. Lynda graduated with the class of 1967 at Defiance High School. In February 1971 she welcomed Jason M. (Tracy) Porter, her only child into the world. She had three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews that she just absolutely loved. Lynda has three brothers, John G. (Nancy) Williamson Jr., David N. Williamson, Jeffery C. (Yoshie) Williamson and one sister, Penny A. (James) Finn.
Lynda loved to spend time with her family, she loved to travel, to sew, decorate cakes and work in her flowerbeds. She had many pets throughout her life and leaves behind her beloved Oliver. Lynda was a member of the St. Johns Catholic Church in Defiance, Ohio. She was a devoted Catholic.
Lynda was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, David, sister-in-law, Kathy Williamson and nephew, Berry Sparks, along with other family members.
Per Lynda’s request there will be no services. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Preferred memorials can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or any hometown veterans’ organization.
