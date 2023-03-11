Lynda Roberts

Roberts

DEFIANCE — On March 4, 2023, Lynda C. (Williamson) Roberts, also known as LooLoo, passed away peacefully at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, in Toledo, Ohio, at the age of 73, surrounded by her loved ones.

To plant a tree in memory of Lynda Roberts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries