BRYAN — Lyman L. Newcomer, 85, Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 12:41 a.m. Tuesday, February 4, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his family, after a brief illness.
Mr. Newcomer was 1952 graduate of Bryan High School and a veteran of the United States Army, serving in Korea as a sergeant. Following his active duty service, he served four years in the Army Reserves. A lifelong farmer, he also was considered to be a “master craftsman” who could build or fix most anything. He was an active and supportive member of St. John Lutheran Church near Stryker, Ohio, where he served as a deacon and trustee, and was member of the church council and building committee. For many years, he served as a 4-H advisor, was a member of the Ney Co-Op Board, serving as longtime secretary, and a member of the Northeast Indiana Machinist Group. Most of all, he was a devoted family man.
Lyman L. Newcomer was born August 2, 1934, the son of Newell J. and Florence R. (Kleckner) Newcomer. He married Helen Martha Shibler on April 17, 1960, at St. John Lutheran Church near Stryker, and she preceded him in death on April 7, 2015.
Survivors include one son, Glen (Ann) Newcomer of Bryan; three daughters, Gina (Rolland) Wolfrum of Hicksville, Ohio, Kristine (Don) Layman of Defiance, Ohio, and Holly Newcomer of Waterville, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Barbara (Howard) Dennis of Fayette, Ohio, and Sharon (Charles) Eberly of Charleston, Illinois.
Visitation will be held in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. Services will be held Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 23120 U.S. 6, Stryker, with Reverend Charles Kramer and Dr. Paul Grime officiating, with a luncheon to follow at the church. Following the luncheon, graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan, with graveside military rites conducted by Bryan Legion/VFW Joint Honor Guard and the United States Army Honor Guard.
Memorials are requested to St. John Lutheran Church, 23120 U.S. 6, Stryker, Ohio 43557.
