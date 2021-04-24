Ney — Lyle Eugene Smith Jr., 54, of Ney, passed away on April 20, 2021, due to an automobile accident.
He was born on June 30, 1966, to Lyle and Joyce (Riethmiller) Smith in Niagara Falls, New York. On December 9, 2000, he married Delicia (Foust) Smith who survives in Ney.
Lyle retired from the U.S. Navy after 20 years of service to his country where he worked as a construction electrician. Through his career, he was stationed state side in Norfolk, Virginia; Alaska; California and Texas. Overseas he served in Spain, Italy, Iceland and his last over sea's assignment was in England. Lyle proudly served during the Persian Gulf War and during the Global War on Terrorism. He received twelve overseas ribbons.
In civilian life, Lyle was a member of Sherwood United Methodist Church and was a N.A.S.P. Fairview Middle School Volunteer. He had the honor of raising three fantastic sons. Lyle was all about taking care of his family and home.
Lyle is survived by his wife, Delicia; parents Lyle Sr. and Joyce Smith of Defiance and his three sons, Alistair Smith, Quinton Smith and Rhys Smith all of Ney. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and cousins that will miss him greatly.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Loren Smith Sr.
Visitation for Lyle will be held Monday, April 26, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sherwood United Methodist Church. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with Rev. George Goller, officiating. Burial will take place in the Sherwood Cemetery with Military Honors by VFW Post 3360. Due to the pandemic, masks and social distancing are required for all services.
Schaffer Funeral Home was honored to assist with the arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
