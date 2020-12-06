Luther Hofacker

Luther T. Hofacker, 86, Defiance, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at Mercy Defiance Hospital.
He was born December 30, 1933, to Charles and Iva (Taylor) Hofacker in Paulding County, Ohio. On December 31, 1954, he married Deloris Froelich, who survives in Defiance.
He was a member of the First Church of Christ, Defiance. Luther worked at the GM Foundry for 35 years, retiring in 1987. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War, serving from 1954-56. He was also a member of the Folrida/Flatrock Township Fire Department, and served on the Florida Village Council. He was a member of the Bert G. Taylor American Legion Post 300, Napoleon and the Defiance AMVETS Post 1991, and bowled on various GM bowling leagues. He enjoyed making latch hook rugs, yard work, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Luther is survived by his loving wife, Deloris Hofacker of Defiance, Ohio; daughters, Janice (Richard) Pittenger and Nancy (Scott) Frederick, both of Defiance; three grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; brothers, Bill Hofacker and Ray Hofacker, both of Van Wert, Ohio, and Royal (Janet) Hofacker of Defiance; sisters, Betty Bambalough and Ilo (Lloyd) Marvin, both of Van Wert.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Charles and Gerald Hofacker; and sisters, Tabitha Burt, Helen Yeutter and Becky Miracle.
There will be no viewing per Luther's wishes. Services will be at noon Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance, Ohio. Due to the recent pandemic, masks and social distancing are required to enter the funeral home. Burial will be public for those who wish to attend and will take place at Riverview Memory Gardens, with military honors accorded by Defiance VFW 3360.
Memorials are suggested to the Defiance Hospice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.
