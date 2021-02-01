DEFIANCE — Luis “Spider” Ortiz, 64, Defiance, Ohio, passed away on Jan. 27, 2021, at Toledo Hospital.
He was born on Oct. 8, 1956, to Arturo Ortiz and Juanita Orduna in Defiance, Ohio. Luis is survived by his son, Luis R. Ortiz; daughters, Kristal (Joey) Chapa, Kristina Ortiz and Ramona Urbina; his five grandkids and four great-grandkids.
He will be greatly missed by his brothers, Frank (Rosie) Ortiz, Raymond and Armando Castaneda, Paul (Linda) Valdez and Pepe Ortiz; sisters, Rosalinda Castaneda, and Margarita and Anna Ortiz; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arturo Ortiz and Juanita Orduna; his brother, Johnny Joe Valdez; and sister, Bienvenida Ortiz.
Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date.
