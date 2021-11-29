Luella Ohlrich

Hamler — Luella V. Ohlrich age 85, of Hamler died Thursday night, November 25, 2021, at Vancrest of Holgate after a 2 1/2 year courageous and well fought battle with cancer.
She was born May 21, 1936, to Carl and Minnie (Stockman) Junge in Hamler. In 1954, she graduated from Hamler High School. On April 8, 1956 she married Raymond Ohlrich. She was a homemaker and member of Hope Lutheran Church, Hamler, where she enjoyed sewing and belonging to the "Women of the Church". Luella was a member of the Hamler Historical Society. She volunteered with the Shalom Food Pantry and volunteered with many of the Filling Home of Mercy activities.
She is survived by her children: Linda (Bill) Campbell, Toledo, Darlene (Andrew) Hoffman, Holgate, David (Tracy Whetstone) Ohlrich, Deshler, and daughter-in-law Bonnie Ohlrich, Liberty Center; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and siblings: Elnora Hohenbrink, Holgate, Harold (Vickie) Junge, Deshler, sister-in-law Diana Junge, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Orville and Wilma Buenger and James and Diane Ohlrich. Preceding Luella in death is her husband of 59 years, Raymond, an infant daughter, Cheryl, son, Allan and siblings: Olga Schwiebert, Edna Phillips, Anna Pickering, Arleta Panning, Albert Junge and an infant brother, Martin.
Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William Street, Holgate, on Monday from 3-8 p.m. and again one hour before the church service. The celebration of Luella's life will be on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in Hope Lutheran Church, Hamler at 11 a.m. with the Reverend Barbara Gibson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Contributions in Luella's memory can be made to the Hope Lutheran Church, the Allan D. Ohlrich Scholarship or a charity of your choice. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
