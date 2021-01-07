TIPP CITY — Lucinda Elaine Elser (Cindy Holtschulte), a long-time resident of Tipp City, passed away December 31, 2020, in Durham, North Carolina. Handling arrangements is Frings and Bayliff Funeral Home, Tipp City, Ohio.

To plant a tree in memory of Lucinda Elser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load entries