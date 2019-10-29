NAPOLEON — Lucille M. Grieser, 90, Napoleon, Ohio, and resident of the Napoleon Lutheran Home–Genacross for the past 14 months, died peacefully on Monday, October 28, 2019, surrounded by her family.
She was born November 5, 1928, in New Bavaria, Ohio. to the late Mathias and Josephine (Krienbrink) Diemer. On June 16, 1951, she married Fredrick Grieser in New Bavaria, and he preceded her in death on May 18, 1985.
Lucille was co-owner and operator of the Napoleon Creamery and Mouse House Cheese of Fort Wayne. She also worked part-time in the cafeteria for St. Augustine School and sold Avon products. She was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and former member of the Altar Rosary Society.
She was a loving and generous mother of nine children. Surviving are Deborah Armstrong of Hillsdale, Mich., Janice (John) Stover of Napoleon, Fritz Grieser of Napoleon, Anthony Grieser of Napoleon, Daniel Grieser (Darlene Harmon) of Reno, Nevada, Ellen Grieser of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Pamela (Phil) Marrow of Sparks, Nevada, and Christopher Grieser of Cincinnati; daughter-in-law, Gail Grieser of Fort Wayne, Indiana; 21 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
She also was preceded in death by son, Ken; son-in-law, Bud Armstrong; and siblings, Sylvester (John) Diemer, Larry Diemer, Bertha Schroeder, Irene Gerdeman, Odelia Schroeder, Rosella Rieman and Marie Kahle.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Napoleon, Ohio. Interment will be held privately at a later date in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 2-8 p.m. at Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon.
Memorials may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church or school.
