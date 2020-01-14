WESTON — Lucille J. Conrad, 97, Weston, Ohio, passed away January 9, 2020.
She was born January 4, 1923, in Bloomdale, Ohio, to Virgle and Olive (Kunkler) Yates. Lucille was a 1940 graduate of Washington Township High School. Lucille loved playing softball. She played from high school and into her 50s. She was a prize-winning hardanger needle pointer and an avid Ohio State fan. She retired from Campbell Soup after 27 years of service. She was a life member of Eastern Star in Tontogany, Perrysburg Chapter, past matron of Tontogany Chapter 154 and a past president in the Tontogany American Legion Auxiliary.
Lucille is survived by her children, Richard (Joan) Conrad, Cheryl Rychener and Janice (Tom) Smith; eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson; and sisters, Thelma (Richard) Clark and Mary Lou Moosmann.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Conrad; son, Jerry Conrad; son-in-law, Keith Rychener; sisters, Hazel and Jean Harshman and Mae Myers; and brothers, Virgle Jr., Clyde and Keith Yates.
Visitation will be held Friday, January 17, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 18620 Washington St., Tontogany, Ohio. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Plain Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be given to Tontogany American Legion Post 441, P.O. Box 131, Tontogany, Ohio, 43565. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.
