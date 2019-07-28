Lucille Amelia Koppenhofer Buchhop, 92, Adams Township, Defiance, Ohio, died Saturday, July 27, 2019.
She was born on March 28, 1927, in Defiance County, the daughter Edwin and Anna Marie (Elling) Koppenhofer. On April 4, 1948, she married Orville Buchhop, who died on December 3, 1976. She farmed with her husband until his death. After her husband’s death she worked at Scott Port-A-Fold in Archbold, Ohio, and the Henry County Hospital, Napoleon, Ohio, until she retired in 1993. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township, where she was a member of the Women of Life, served on the Altar Guild, taught Sunday school and was a senior choir member.
Surviving are two sons, Richard (Cheryl) and Timothy (Becky), both of Defiance, Ohio; six grandchildren, Elizabeth Siler, Alex Buchhop, Brian Buchhop, Amanda Carpenter, Jeffrey Buchhop and Emilie Parsons. Preceding her in death were her parents; two sisters, Madeleine Mahnke and Luella Schutt; and a brother, Alton Koppenhofer.
Friends and family will be received at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon Township, from 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, until the time of services at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Paul Altar Guild or St. Paul Sunday School. Online messages and condolences may be shared at rodenbergergray.com.
