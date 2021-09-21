Melbourne, Fla. — A memorial service for Lucella “Lu” Mae (Hunt) Wolf, who passed away September 13, 2021, at Melborne, Florida, will be held Thursday, September 23, at 2 p.m. at the Archbold United Methodist Church. Private burial will be in the Archbold Cemetery. Friends may call at Short Funeral Home in Archbold from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday. The family suggest that memorials be given to the Young Artist Fund of Donor’s choice.
