HAMLER — Loyd Albert Thomas, 93, Hamler, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo.
His Legacy… He was born July 10, 1927, to Raymond and LuLu (Cross) Thomas in Holland, Ohio. Loyd was a Marine and served time during World War II. On March 11, 1950, he married Janet Suzanne Butler. He spent a life time farming, enjoyed mowing his grass and wintering in Florida. Loyd was a member of Harvest Fellowship.
His Family… Loyd is survived by his son, Jerry (Tammy) Thomas, Hamler; five grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and some great-great-grandchildren. Lloyd was one of 11 children, Ervan, Francis, Chuck, Raymond, Carl, Bessie, Shirley, Pearl, Marty and Nellie. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janet, on July 1, 2011, and a son, James Thomas.
His Farewell Services… Friends will be received in the Zachrich Family Funeral Home, 114 William Street, Holgate, on Thursday, November 19, 2020, from noon until the celebration of his life at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Center Cemetery, Leipsic.
Contributions in Loyd's memory can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please visit ZachrichFuneralHome.com to leave online condolences.
