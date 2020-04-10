NAPOLEON — On April 8, 2020, Lowell Hoellrich was called unexpectedly to his final resting place in heaven, with his beloved wife, Mary Ellen. Many that know Lowell as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather, remember him for his wit and humor, as well as his love for farming and elevator coffee clubs.
Lowell was born in Defiance County in the fall of 1933 to the late Elmer and Leona Hoellrich. On June 29, 1954, he married Mary Ellen (Eberle) Hoellrich, who preceded him in death on August 5, 2012.
Lowell was a 1951 graduate of Ayersville High School. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Lowell was a lifelong farmer and also worked at General Motors for over 28 years. He was a faithful member of St. John’s United Church of Christ, Holgate, where he enjoyed church events and volunteering at the Shalom pantry. He was also a member of the Defiance VFW Post 3360 and served on the Jewell Grain Board of Directors.
He is survived by his children, Nancy (Martin) Helmke and Peg (Doug) Dammann, both of Napoleon, and Ron (Jeri) Hoellrich of Holgate; grandchildren, Renee (Tom) Bordner of Sudbury, Massachusetts, Andrew (Robyn) Helmke of Jewell, Amy (Adam) Hale of Upper Arlington, and Ryan (Callista) Dammann of Dublin; and 11 great-grandchildren, and a sister-in-law, Marie Eberle of Napoleon.
He was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Madi Dammann; and siblings, Lester, Melvin, Arthur and Marge Hoellrich, and Shirley Gardner.
Due to the current health environment, a private burial will be held at St. John’s United Church of Christ Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Shalom Food Pantry I-946 Ohio 108, Holgate, Ohio 43527. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.rodenbergergray.com.
