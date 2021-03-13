Lake Wales — Lowell E. "Sie" Rupp of Lake Wales, Florida, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021, at the Winter Haven Hospital, Winter Haven, Florida.
He was born February 5, 1931, in Wauseon, Ohio, to the late Sylvan and Pearl Rupp. He married Jueldine F. Nofziger in 1953. They celebrated their 67th year of marriage last October and she survives him. Sie and Julie had 3 children: Rick Rupp (Lisa) of Winter Haven, Florida, Russ Rupp (Rita) of Westminster, Colorado, and Patricia Stringer (Matt) of Archbold, Ohio. He is also survived by ten grandchildren: Dustin Rupp, Brett Rupp (Anissa), Dillon Rupp and Connor Rupp, sons of Rick; Jason Rupp (Danielle), Landon Rupp, Jenae Manning (Nathan), children of Russ; and Cole Stringer, Brandon Fry (Jenale) and Gabriel Stringer, sons of Patricia; and ten great-grandchildren. Sie is also survived by sisters, Marcile Nofziger of Archbold, Ohio, and Margaret (Carl) Smeltzer of Harrisonburg, Virginia. He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Melva (Doyle) Short, Betty (Clifford) Liechty, Bernice (Ward) Hartzell, infant sister Janice, brother Roger (Peggy); brother-in-laws, Doyle Short, Cliff Liechty and Merrill Nofziger; and great-grandson, Rousch Denver Fry. Sie graduated from Pettisville High School in 1949. He married Jueldine in 1953 and after two years in 1W service in Fremont, Ohio, moved to a farm northeast of Archbold, Ohio, in 1956. In addition to farming, he was seasonally employed as a silo builder with Nofziger Silo Company.
In 1963, Sie and Julie bought Northwest Ohio Silo and soon after moved the business to Pettisville, Ohio. In the 1970s the company built approximately 100 stave silos and 80 concrete silos per year in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan. During this time, they also operated farms in Michigan and Ohio. In 1978, 5R Ranch near Lake Wales, Florida, was purchased. They lived in a home on the property for 8 months a year for the last 30 years, and spent 4 months a year in Archbold, Ohio. He was an active member of West Clinton Mennonite Church in Ohio, and South Lake Wales Church of God in Florida.
Those who have known Sie can appreciate that he was a very hard worker and was determined to succeed at whatever task he was called to do. He had a unique way of working with others, validating their worth while respecting each of their abilities and talents. Sie was generous with his time and resources. He volunteered for 10 years at Lake Wales Care Center. Arrangements will be made by Marion Nelson Funeral Home, Lake Wales. A virtual Celebration of Life will be available in the coming months at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com. No local service is scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Lake Wales Care Center, 140 E. Park Avenue, Lake Wales, Florida, 33853; South Lake Wales Church of God - Building Fund, 201 Presidents Drive, Lake Wales, Florida, 33859; West Clinton Mennonite Church —Educational Grant Fund, 18029 County Rd. C, Wauseon, Ohio, 43567; or Fairlawn Haven, 407 E. Lutz Road, Archbold, Ohio, 43567. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.