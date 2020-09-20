NAPOLEON — Lowell “Butch” Cocke, 80, Napoleon, passed away Saturday, September 19, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Napoleon on April 10, 1940, to Raymond and Helen (Engler) Cocke. Butch was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Napoleon, and the local Elks club. His career as a police officer covered 15 years at the Henry County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy and then lieutenant detective and then seven years as the chief of police for the village of Grand Rapids, Ohio. Butch also enjoyed running a small bar called the Butch’s Lawman Lounge for a while. He was a great bowler and member of the PBA. In his later years he enjoyed golf, fishing and teaching the grandchildren to bowl. Butch found great amusement in watching the great-grandchildren growing up and loved spending time with his nieces and nephews.
Butch is survived by his daughter, Nannette (Timothy) Spurgeon; grandchildren, Jacob (Allison) Spurgeon, Katie Howard and Zach Spurgeon; great-grandchildren, Lily, Wesley, Audrey and Gage; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Carl Cocke and George Cocke; sister, Virginia (Lewis) Meyer; and grandson-in-law, Rob Howard Jr.
Friends and family will be received at the Rodenberger-Gray Funeral Home, Napoleon, on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. with an hour of visitation prior to services. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Napoleon.
Memorial contributions may be made to Napoleon Area Schools Athletic Boosters. Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at rodenbergergray.com.
