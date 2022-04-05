Louisa Blue

HAMLER — Louisa Wilhemina Blue, 83, of Hamler, Ohio, passed away early Saturday morning, April 2, 2022, at ProMedica Defiance Hospital.
She was born November 2, 1938, in Defiance County to the late Anton “Tony” and Wilhemina (Lineau) Wiemken. She was a 1956 graduate of the former Jewell High School.
On May 21, 1960, she married Robert Blue at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Adams Ridge. Together they have shared over 61 years of married life.
Louisa worked briefly at the former Community Bank and Home Savings and Loan Bank in Napoleon. She then worked in support of her family’s business as the bookkeeper for Robert Blue Trucking.
She was a faithful member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Hamler. In her spare time she enjoyed golfing and traveling. Her family will remember her as the best coffee cake baker and as the most loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Robert; daughters, Brenda Conkright and Bethany (Rick) Gable; daughter-in-law, Karren Blue; grandchildren, Makalie, Denton, Ashton, Marissa, Karigan, Kalyn, Allisona and Andrew; great-grandchildren, Gretchen, Aliza, Natalee, Jett, Cord, Kennedy, Carolyn, Grayden, Hazel and Gavin; brothers, Henry (Rose) Wiemken, Norman (Kathleen) Wiemken; and brothers-in-law, Jim (Gail) Blue and Henry Gerken.
She was also preceded in death by son, Bruce Blue; son-in-law, Dave Conkright; sisters, Dorothy Gerken and Elmina Backhaus; brothers, Edward Wiemken and Fred Wiemken.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Stephen Lutheran Church with the Rev. Richard Sauerlender officiating. Burial will be in Marion Township Cemetery and a luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall.
Visitation will be from 2-7 p.m. on Tuesday at Feehan-Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler and from 10-11 a.m. on Wednesday at the church.
The family suggests memorials to St. Stephen Lutheran Church or the donor’s choice.
Messages and memories can be left for the family at www.feehanrodenbergerfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.